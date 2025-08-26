Former Real Madrid right back Lucas Vázquez joins Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen has signed former Real Madrid right back Lucas Vázquez on a free transfer.

The Bundesliga club said Tuesday the 34-year-old Vázquez had signed a two-year deal through June 2027 and would wear the No. 21 on his jersey.

“In Lucas Vázquez we have signed an extremely experienced player who has won everything there is to win with Real Madrid over the last 10 years,” Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes said. “He has great technique, is well-versed in tactics, a brilliant provider and strategist. Lucas will have a great influence on our game with his football finesse and special routine and he will become a key part of our team.” Rolfes has overseen a major overhaul of the squad that won the 2024 Bundesliga under Xabi Alonso since the Spanish coach returned to Madrid after last season ended. Key players like Florian Wirtz, Granit Xhaka, Jonathan Tah and Jeremie Frimpong have all left, with Vázquez expected to replace the latter at right back.

Vázquez won a host of trophies with Madrid, including five Champions Leagues and four Spanish league titles after rejoining the club in 2015 following a loan season at Espanyol. Vázquez joined Madrid's youth academy in 2007 as a 16-year-old. He made 402 appearances, playing mostly as a right back but also as a forward, attacking midfielder and contributing off the bench.

Madrid paid tribute to Vázquez as “ one of the great legends ” of the club when his departure was announced in July.

“Now I'm looking forward to continuing my career at Bayer Leverkusen,” Vázquez was quoted as saying by the German club. “I've heard a lot about the club from Xabi Alonso and my long-standing teammate Dani Carvajal in Madrid.” Vázquez could make his debut at Werder Bremen on Saturday.

