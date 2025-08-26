Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Report: Titans to place RB Tyjae Spears (ankle) on IR

Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears will be placed on injured reserve as he works his way back from a high-ankle sprain, ESPN reported Tuesday. The move will keep Spears off the field for at least the first four games of the season for the Titans.

Motor racing-Cadillac sign Perez and Bottas as F1 team's debut lineup

Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas will be back on the Formula One starting grid next season after Cadillac announced the signing of the experienced race winners as the team's debut driver pairing. The Mexican and Finn both have multi-year deals, the General Motors-backed outfit said on Tuesday without providing further details.

Tennis-Sinner starts title defence, Swiatek and Gauff in action

The U.S. Open's first round continues on Tuesday, with men's top seed Jannik Sinner beginning his title defence, while Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff launch their bids to dethrone women's defending champion Aryna Sabalenka. TOP MEN'S MATCH: JANNIK SINNER V VIT KOPRIVA

Fired Tennis Channel CEO Ken Solomon suing on wrongful termination, other grounds

Former Tennis Channel CEO and chair Ken Solomon is suing owner Sinclair Inc., and others, on multiple grounds, including wrongful termination. Front Office Sports reported details of the suit on Tuesday.

MLB roundup: Cal Raleigh hits No. 50, M's top Padres

Cal Raleigh became the first player whose primary position is catcher to hit 50 home runs in a major league season as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting San Diego Padres 9-6 Monday night. Raleigh went deep into the second deck in left field in the first inning off San Diego starter JP Sears for his third homer in the past two games. He became the second player in franchise history to reach the 50-homer milestone, joining Ken Griffey Jr. (56 homers in both 1997 and 1998).

New QBs pilot Minnesota, Buffalo into 2025 season

Drake Lindsey spent his freshman season watching and learning from the sidelines. One year later, Lindsey is ready to take the reins for Minnesota. The sophomore quarterback will make his starting debut when the Golden Gophers face Buffalo in the season opener for both teams Thursday evening in Minneapolis.

Tennis-US Open day three

Highlights of the third day at the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday (times GMT): 1644 SWIATEK BEATS ARANGO

Tennis-Alcaraz eases into US Open second round as Venus makes emotional exit

Carlos Alcaraz cruised into the second round of the U.S. Open with a straight-sets mauling of big-serving American Reilly Opelka on Monday, while veteran Venus Williams made an emotional exit at the hands of 11th seed Karolina Muchova. Alcaraz, sporting a new buzz cut that has sparked plenty of chatter on social media, dismantled Opelka 6-4 7-5 6-4 under the bright lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium to set up a second-round encounter with Italian Mattia Bellucci.

Golf-Masters and British Open to offer more exemptions for national open winners

Augusta National Golf Club and The R&A on Tuesday jointly announced new qualification pathways into the Masters and British Open, offering invitations to winners from select national opens around the world. The move by golf's most prestigious tournament organisers aims to strengthen international representation in both majors, building on The R&A's existing Open Qualifying Series that has operated since 2013.

NFL roster roundup: Giants waive QB Tommy DeVito

Undrafted underdog story Tommy "Cutlets" was reduced to Tommy Cuts by the New York Giants on Tuesday. Backup quarterback Tommy DeVito is the odd man out in New York, but the Giants could bring him back as part of their practice squad prior to Week 1 of the regular season next week. New York has 10-time Pro Bowl selection Russell Wilson in line to be its starter, fellow veteran Jameis Winston as the primary backup and first-round draft choice Jaxson Dart on the roster.

