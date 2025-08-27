Jannik Sinner Triumphs in U.S. Open Return

World number one Jannik Sinner confidently began his U.S. Open title defense, defeating Vit Kopriva 6-1, 6-1, 6-2. The Italian appeared in top form, despite an earlier withdrawal from the Cincinnati finale due to illness.

Sinner, who retired from the U.S. Open tune-up following sickness, showed no signs of distress at Arthur Ashe Stadium. He delivered an impressive seven aces and will face either Alexei Popyrin or Emil Ruusuvuori next.

The victory marks a significant moment for Sinner, who was embroiled in a doping controversy last year and accepted a three-month suspension. The crowd's support signaled a positive turn as Sinner returns to Flushing Meadows without lingering shadows.

(With inputs from agencies.)