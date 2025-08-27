Jannik Sinner Triumphs in U.S. Open Return
World number one Jannik Sinner opened his U.S. Open title defense triumphantly, defeating Vit Kopriva in straight sets. Restored to full health after illness thwarted his Cincinnati campaign, Sinner showcased dominant form. After doping controversies last year, Sinner received warm support from the crowd.
Sinner, who retired from the U.S. Open tune-up following sickness, showed no signs of distress at Arthur Ashe Stadium. He delivered an impressive seven aces and will face either Alexei Popyrin or Emil Ruusuvuori next.
The victory marks a significant moment for Sinner, who was embroiled in a doping controversy last year and accepted a three-month suspension. The crowd's support signaled a positive turn as Sinner returns to Flushing Meadows without lingering shadows.
