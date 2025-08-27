Left Menu

Jannik Sinner Triumphs in U.S. Open Return

World number one Jannik Sinner opened his U.S. Open title defense triumphantly, defeating Vit Kopriva in straight sets. Restored to full health after illness thwarted his Cincinnati campaign, Sinner showcased dominant form. After doping controversies last year, Sinner received warm support from the crowd.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 00:54 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 00:54 IST
World number one Jannik Sinner confidently began his U.S. Open title defense, defeating Vit Kopriva 6-1, 6-1, 6-2. The Italian appeared in top form, despite an earlier withdrawal from the Cincinnati finale due to illness.

Sinner, who retired from the U.S. Open tune-up following sickness, showed no signs of distress at Arthur Ashe Stadium. He delivered an impressive seven aces and will face either Alexei Popyrin or Emil Ruusuvuori next.

The victory marks a significant moment for Sinner, who was embroiled in a doping controversy last year and accepted a three-month suspension. The crowd's support signaled a positive turn as Sinner returns to Flushing Meadows without lingering shadows.

