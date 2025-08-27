Left Menu

Glittering Triumph: Naomi Osaka Shines in Style and Skill at U.S. Open

Naomi Osaka dazzles at the U.S. Open with a crystal-encrusted Nike outfit and exceptional performance, overcoming Greet Minnen in the first round. Despite pre-match nerves, Osaka's aggressive play and confidence lead to a victory, bringing her closer to becoming the first mother to win a Grand Slam since 2011.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 07:57 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 07:57 IST
Naomi Osaka made a stunning entrance at the U.S. Open, turning heads with her crystal-encrusted red Nike ensemble before defeating Belgium's Greet Minnen 6-3, 6-4 in the first round.

The twice champion sported an elaborate rose-adorned ponytail, later removing it for practicality, while her attire and on-court charm drew attention.

Osaka, despite her nerves, delivered a flawless performance, hitting seven aces and converting all break points, positioning herself for a historic Grand Slam win as a mother.

