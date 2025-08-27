US Open Day 3: Thrilling Matches and Stunning Recoveries

The third day of the US Open at Flushing Meadows was electrifying, showcasing some of the tournament's most gripping matches. Coco Gauff, the 2023 champion, narrowly edged out Ajla Tomljanovic in a tense three-set battle, while Greek sensation Stefanos Tsitsipas showed resilience by overcoming Alexandre Muller.

Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo delivered a stunning comeback, overturning a two-set deficit to beat Matteo Arnaldi in a match that lasted over three hours. Meanwhile, other top seeds, including Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner, advanced comfortably to the second round, illustrating their dominance on the court.

In other notable matches, Naomi Osaka surged past Greet Minnen and Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Billy Harris. The US Open continues to generate excitement and set the stage for further thrilling confrontations as players battle for the prestigious title.