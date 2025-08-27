Left Menu

US Open Day 3: Thrilling Matches and Stunning Recoveries

Day three of the US Open featured thrilling matches and impressive comebacks. Coco Gauff overcame Ajla Tomljanovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas passed Muller, and Francisco Cerundolo staged a stunning comeback. Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek, Jannik Sinner, and Naomi Osaka advanced, highlighting an action-packed day at Flushing Meadows.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 08:05 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 08:05 IST
US Open Day 3: Thrilling Matches and Stunning Recoveries
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The third day of the US Open at Flushing Meadows was electrifying, showcasing some of the tournament's most gripping matches. Coco Gauff, the 2023 champion, narrowly edged out Ajla Tomljanovic in a tense three-set battle, while Greek sensation Stefanos Tsitsipas showed resilience by overcoming Alexandre Muller.

Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo delivered a stunning comeback, overturning a two-set deficit to beat Matteo Arnaldi in a match that lasted over three hours. Meanwhile, other top seeds, including Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner, advanced comfortably to the second round, illustrating their dominance on the court.

In other notable matches, Naomi Osaka surged past Greet Minnen and Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Billy Harris. The US Open continues to generate excitement and set the stage for further thrilling confrontations as players battle for the prestigious title.

TRENDING

1
Iranian Orchestration: Synagogue Attack Sparks Diplomatic Fallout

Iranian Orchestration: Synagogue Attack Sparks Diplomatic Fallout

 Global
2
Amidst Historic Disputes: Meghalaya and Assam Strive for Peace

Amidst Historic Disputes: Meghalaya and Assam Strive for Peace

 India
3
Fast Tracking Supermarket Expansion in New Zealand

Fast Tracking Supermarket Expansion in New Zealand

 Australia
4
Deadly Landslide on Hindu Pilgrimage Route Amid Torrential Rains

Deadly Landslide on Hindu Pilgrimage Route Amid Torrential Rains

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025