Left Menu

West Ham's Troubles Continue Amid Dramatic League Cup Clash

West Ham's turbulent season worsened with a 3-2 loss to Wolves in the English League Cup. Captain Jarrod Bowen apologized for attempting to confront fans post-match. Leeds, Sunderland, and Bournemouth were other Premier League teams knocked out, while Wrexham dramatically edged out Preston to continue their journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-08-2025 09:36 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 09:36 IST
West Ham's Troubles Continue Amid Dramatic League Cup Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

West Ham's dismal start to the season took another hit after a 3-2 loss to Wolverhampton in the English League Cup, leading to an intense moment involving captain Jarrod Bowen. Bowen had to be restrained by teammates while attempting to approach fans post-match.

Adding to the drama, other Premier League clubs faced similar fates. Leeds and Sunderland succumbed in penalty shootouts against Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield, respectively, while Bournemouth fell 2-0 to Brentford.

Wrexham, owned by celebrities Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, continued their fairytale run with a last-minute victory over Preston, ensuring their advance to the third round alongside England's elite.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aiconic Automobiles Unleashes MG Cyberster in Bengaluru

Aiconic Automobiles Unleashes MG Cyberster in Bengaluru

 Global
2
Breaking Barriers: Swarna Rajamani's New Role at Rassense Pvt. Ltd.

Breaking Barriers: Swarna Rajamani's New Role at Rassense Pvt. Ltd.

 India
3
IKS Health Unveils Epic Integration for Enhanced Clinical Documentation

IKS Health Unveils Epic Integration for Enhanced Clinical Documentation

 India
4
Global Markets Jitter Amid Political Drama and Fed Turmoil

Global Markets Jitter Amid Political Drama and Fed Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025