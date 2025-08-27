West Ham's Troubles Continue Amid Dramatic League Cup Clash

West Ham's dismal start to the season took another hit after a 3-2 loss to Wolverhampton in the English League Cup, leading to an intense moment involving captain Jarrod Bowen. Bowen had to be restrained by teammates while attempting to approach fans post-match.

Adding to the drama, other Premier League clubs faced similar fates. Leeds and Sunderland succumbed in penalty shootouts against Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield, respectively, while Bournemouth fell 2-0 to Brentford.

Wrexham, owned by celebrities Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, continued their fairytale run with a last-minute victory over Preston, ensuring their advance to the third round alongside England's elite.

(With inputs from agencies.)