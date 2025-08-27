Left Menu

Pulisic Returns to U.S. Squad for Friendlies Against South Korea and Japan

Christian Pulisic is included in the U.S. squad for upcoming friendlies after missing the Gold Cup. Weston McKennie and others are absent from coach Mauricio Pochettino's roster. The U.S. will play South Korea and Japan as they prepare for the FIFA World Cup 2026, emphasizing fitness and strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 10:28 IST
Pulisic Returns to U.S. Squad for Friendlies Against South Korea and Japan
Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic has made a comeback to the U.S. national football squad for the friendly matches against South Korea and Japan, following his decision to skip the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Despite missing the previous tournament, Pulisic remains a critical figure in coach Mauricio Pochettino's plans for the team's future.

Weston McKennie has not been included in the latest roster, as Pochettino omits him from the 22-player lineup. McKennie's absence has coincided with his commitments to Juventus in the Club World Cup, while Antonee Robinson is also sidelined due to injury recovery.

The U.S. squad is set to face South Korea in New Jersey on September 6, followed by a match against Japan in Ohio on September 9. The games are seen as a strategic step towards refining the squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, focusing on player fitness and enhanced tactics.

TRENDING

1
Aiconic Automobiles Unleashes MG Cyberster in Bengaluru

Aiconic Automobiles Unleashes MG Cyberster in Bengaluru

 Global
2
Breaking Barriers: Swarna Rajamani's New Role at Rassense Pvt. Ltd.

Breaking Barriers: Swarna Rajamani's New Role at Rassense Pvt. Ltd.

 India
3
IKS Health Unveils Epic Integration for Enhanced Clinical Documentation

IKS Health Unveils Epic Integration for Enhanced Clinical Documentation

 India
4
Global Markets Jitter Amid Political Drama and Fed Turmoil

Global Markets Jitter Amid Political Drama and Fed Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025