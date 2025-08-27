Pulisic Returns to U.S. Squad for Friendlies Against South Korea and Japan
Christian Pulisic is included in the U.S. squad for upcoming friendlies after missing the Gold Cup. Weston McKennie and others are absent from coach Mauricio Pochettino's roster. The U.S. will play South Korea and Japan as they prepare for the FIFA World Cup 2026, emphasizing fitness and strategy.
Christian Pulisic has made a comeback to the U.S. national football squad for the friendly matches against South Korea and Japan, following his decision to skip the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Despite missing the previous tournament, Pulisic remains a critical figure in coach Mauricio Pochettino's plans for the team's future.
Weston McKennie has not been included in the latest roster, as Pochettino omits him from the 22-player lineup. McKennie's absence has coincided with his commitments to Juventus in the Club World Cup, while Antonee Robinson is also sidelined due to injury recovery.
The U.S. squad is set to face South Korea in New Jersey on September 6, followed by a match against Japan in Ohio on September 9. The games are seen as a strategic step towards refining the squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, focusing on player fitness and enhanced tactics.
