Baisoya Sets Record Pace at Debut of Kolar Open

Honey Baisoya made an impressive start at the Kolar Open 2025, setting a two-shot lead with a four-under 68 at the new ZION Hills Golf County in Karnataka. This event marks a significant moment as PGTI launches its tournament at a fresh venue.

Baisoya, an experienced campaigner from the DLF Golf & Country Club, showcased his skill by setting the course record amidst gusty winds. His play saw him lead as the first-round leader, although some golfers are yet to finish due to an early close caused by fading light.

Among others, Tapendra Ghai, Shaurya Bhattacharya, Aryaman Aditya Mohan, and K Prabagaran trailed behind with scores of two-under 70. Honey Baisoya's masterful round surged with a 12-feet eagle on the 18th and a 35-feet eagle on the sixth hole, highlighted by consistent performance overall.

