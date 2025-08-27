Left Menu

Baisoya Sets Record Pace at Debut of Kolar Open

Honey Baisoya led the initial round of the inaugural Kolar Open 2025 with a four-under 68, securing a two-shot lead. The event marks PGTI's debut at the ZION Hills Golf County. Baisoya's exceptional round included an eagle and multiple birdies, placing him ahead amidst challenging conditions.

Honey Baisoya - Round 1 Clubhouse Leader (Photo: PGTI). Image Credit: ANI
Honey Baisoya made an impressive start at the Kolar Open 2025, setting a two-shot lead with a four-under 68 at the new ZION Hills Golf County in Karnataka. This event marks a significant moment as PGTI launches its tournament at a fresh venue.

Baisoya, an experienced campaigner from the DLF Golf & Country Club, showcased his skill by setting the course record amidst gusty winds. His play saw him lead as the first-round leader, although some golfers are yet to finish due to an early close caused by fading light.

Among others, Tapendra Ghai, Shaurya Bhattacharya, Aryaman Aditya Mohan, and K Prabagaran trailed behind with scores of two-under 70. Honey Baisoya's masterful round surged with a 12-feet eagle on the 18th and a 35-feet eagle on the sixth hole, highlighted by consistent performance overall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

