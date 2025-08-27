Mark Wood Targets Durham Comeback to Boost Ashes Hopes

England's paceman Mark Wood is eyeing a comeback to competitive cricket with Durham in the County Championship this September, as he aims to rejoin his national squad for the vibrant Ashes series set to take place in Australia this winter. Wood has been off the field since February due to a knee injury that hampered his plans for the final Test in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against India.

The bowler is looking to establish his readiness for international duties by playing at least one or two red-ball games for Durham next month. "I'm hoping to play as there are a few games in September," Wood mentioned on the Stick to Cricket podcast as reported by Sky Sports, reflecting on his fitness journey and the frustrations of his injury setbacks.

Wood shared insights into discussions with England's head coach Brendon McCullum, as both men look ahead to the five-match Ashes series starting November 21 in Perth. "There's a bowling camp in Loughborough... then I'll head to Perth early with a few bowlers for better acclimatization," noted Wood. His fiery pace and knack for rattling the Aussie batsmen will be crucial if England are to reclaim the Ashes urn, last held in 2015.