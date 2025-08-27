Surprising Upsets at Junior Badminton Grand Prix

In an unexpected turn of events at the Late Sushant Chipalkatti India Junior International Grand Prix Badminton tournament, unseeded Gatha Suryawanshi emerged victorious against third seed Durga Kandrapu, securing her place in the second round on Wednesday.

Suryawanshi clinched the match with scores of 22-20, 21-15, showcasing her resilience and skill on the court.

Joining Suryawanshi with notable wins were unseeded Remya Pravin and Vansh Dev. Pravin ousted 12th-seeded Ananya Agarwal with scores of 21-16, 16-21, 21-12, while Dev overcame seventh seed Deepanshu in a comeback victory, scoring 16-21, 21-14, 21-12.

(With inputs from agencies.)