Paralympic Champions Miss Out: India Announces Team for World Para Athletics Championships

India's Paralympic athletes Mariyappan Thangavelu and Sharad Kumar will miss the upcoming World Para Athletics Championships in India. Despite their impressive past performances, both athletes did not participate in selection trials due to personal reasons. The event is anticipated to be the largest in history with 107 countries participating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 20:44 IST
India's Paralympic hopefuls have been finalized for the upcoming World Para Athletics Championships. However, notable exclusions include decorated high jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu and fellow high jumper Sharad Kumar. Neither athlete participated in the selection trials, Thangavelu due to changes in his technique, and Kumar focusing on future events.

Despite their absence, optimism remains high for the Indian team, which features 73 athletes, including 19 women. The tournament promises to be historic as athletes from 107 nations have confirmed their participation. This marks a significant milestone for India in hosting the prestigious event for the first time.

Paralympics Committee of India President, Devendra Jhajharia, expressed confidence in the team's potential to surpass previous medal counts. The opening ceremony will feature Prime Minister Narendra Modi and flag bearers Dharambir Nain and Preethi Pal, enhancing hopes for a successful championship at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

