Manchester United Faces Shock Cup Upset Against Grimsby Town
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim expressed disappointment after a penalty shootout loss to Grimsby Town in the League Cup. United trailed 2-0 before leveling the score, only to lose 12-11 in penalties. Amorim criticized his team for lacking intensity and praised Grimsby's performance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Grimsby | Updated: 28-08-2025 09:38 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 09:38 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim was left frustrated as his team succumbed to a startling defeat in the League Cup, losing to Grimsby Town through a penalty shootout.
The fourth-tier side overcame United 12-11 in penalties after coming back from a 2-0 deficit in a match that ended 2-2, pushing it into the sudden death decider.
Amorim criticized his players' lack of intensity and praised Grimsby for their superior performance on the pitch.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Superstarz Shine Despite Rain: Thrilling Wins in Delhi Premier League
Archery Premier League Set to Hit the Mark in India
Inaugural Archery Premier League Set to Elevate the Sport in New Delhi
Harshit Rana Preps for Asia Cup with Stellar Delhi Premier League Play
Delhi Premier League 2025 Final: Superstarz vs Queens Showdown