Manchester United Faces Shock Cup Upset Against Grimsby Town

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim expressed disappointment after a penalty shootout loss to Grimsby Town in the League Cup. United trailed 2-0 before leveling the score, only to lose 12-11 in penalties. Amorim criticized his team for lacking intensity and praised Grimsby's performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Grimsby | Updated: 28-08-2025 09:38 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 09:38 IST
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim was left frustrated as his team succumbed to a startling defeat in the League Cup, losing to Grimsby Town through a penalty shootout.

The fourth-tier side overcame United 12-11 in penalties after coming back from a 2-0 deficit in a match that ended 2-2, pushing it into the sudden death decider.

Amorim criticized his players' lack of intensity and praised Grimsby for their superior performance on the pitch.

