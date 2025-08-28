Manchester United Faces Shock Cup Upset Against Grimsby Town

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim was left frustrated as his team succumbed to a startling defeat in the League Cup, losing to Grimsby Town through a penalty shootout.

The fourth-tier side overcame United 12-11 in penalties after coming back from a 2-0 deficit in a match that ended 2-2, pushing it into the sudden death decider.

Amorim criticized his players' lack of intensity and praised Grimsby for their superior performance on the pitch.