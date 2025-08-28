Mondo Track: India's Leap Towards Los Angeles 2028 Paralympics
The Paralympic Committee of India emphasizes the significance of the newly installed 'Mondo' track at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium for the LA 2028 Paralympics. As Team India gears up for the World Para Athletics Championships, the track symbolizes India’s transformation into a sporting powerhouse, offering world-class facilities.
The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) has stressed the critical role of the 'Mondo' track in preparing athletes for the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympics. This state-of-the-art synthetic track, now installed at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, is a boon for athletes, minimizing injury risks while enhancing performance.
PCI President Devendra Jhajharia expressed that such facilities were once a dream due to financial constraints. However, with India now being the world's fourth-largest economy, the country has the means to provide top-tier arrangements for global competitions. This track is essential for athletes as they prepare for the Summer Games in Los Angeles.
In a related development, PCI unveiled Team India's official jersey for the upcoming World Para Athletics Championships at a ceremony in the national capital. With new facilities and a dedicated sports administration, athletes like Dharambir and Preeti Pal are looking to make their mark, motivated by both the jersey launch and the promise of advanced training tracks.