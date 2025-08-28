Controversy Over Serie A Match in Australia: Innovation or Betrayal?

Italy's Serie A is facing criticism after deciding to hold a league match between AC Milan and Como in Australia early next year. The move, granted by the Italian football federation, is pending approval from UEFA and FIFA, and has drawn criticism from EU Sports Commissioner Glenn Micallef.

Micallef labeled the decision as a 'betrayal of the fans' and expressed disappointment over domestic league matches being staged outside Europe. He emphasized that European football should remain within the continent, showing concern for the clubs' loyalty to their local fans and communities.

Serie A responded, describing Micallef's remarks as excessive and stressed their intent to introduce Italian football to new audiences globally. They argued that the strategic initiative does not compromise the championship, but rather boosts its visibility and popularity worldwide.