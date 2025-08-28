Left Menu

Controversy Over Serie A Match in Australia: Innovation or Betrayal?

Italy's Serie A plans to hold a match in Australia next year, a decision criticized by EU Sports Commissioner Glenn Micallef as a 'betrayal of the fans.' Serie A defends the move, aiming to promote Italian football globally. The debate highlights tensions on globalizing European football.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 12:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Italy's Serie A is facing criticism after deciding to hold a league match between AC Milan and Como in Australia early next year. The move, granted by the Italian football federation, is pending approval from UEFA and FIFA, and has drawn criticism from EU Sports Commissioner Glenn Micallef.

Micallef labeled the decision as a 'betrayal of the fans' and expressed disappointment over domestic league matches being staged outside Europe. He emphasized that European football should remain within the continent, showing concern for the clubs' loyalty to their local fans and communities.

Serie A responded, describing Micallef's remarks as excessive and stressed their intent to introduce Italian football to new audiences globally. They argued that the strategic initiative does not compromise the championship, but rather boosts its visibility and popularity worldwide.

