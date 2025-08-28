Pro Kabaddi League Returns: Season 12 Kicks Off with Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas

The much-anticipated Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League kicks off with a thrilling encounter between Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas, marking the grand return to the city after seven years.

A resurgent Pro Kabaddi League looks to engage fans with a new format, promising every match will pack a punch in intensity and competition. Star players and captains are set to lead the charge, emphasizing teamwork and resilience as key to navigating this fiercely contested season.

The league pays homage to the Indian Armed Forces with captains visiting notable historical sites. Chairman Anupam Goswami highlights the importance of bringing fans closer to the game while acknowledging the spirit of National Sports Day during the season opener.

