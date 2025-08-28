Left Menu

Pro Kabaddi League Returns: Season 12 Kicks Off with Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) returns to action with Telugu Titans facing Tamil Thalaivas. The season opener promises a competitive edge, underlined by tributes to national heroes and strategic venue choices across India. Players and organizers anticipate an exhilarating season with high expectations and intense matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vizag | Updated: 28-08-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 16:26 IST
Pro Kabaddi League Returns: Season 12 Kicks Off with Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The much-anticipated Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League kicks off with a thrilling encounter between Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas, marking the grand return to the city after seven years.

A resurgent Pro Kabaddi League looks to engage fans with a new format, promising every match will pack a punch in intensity and competition. Star players and captains are set to lead the charge, emphasizing teamwork and resilience as key to navigating this fiercely contested season.

The league pays homage to the Indian Armed Forces with captains visiting notable historical sites. Chairman Anupam Goswami highlights the importance of bringing fans closer to the game while acknowledging the spirit of National Sports Day during the season opener.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vehicle Theft Ring Busted in Delhi: Two Arrested

Vehicle Theft Ring Busted in Delhi: Two Arrested

 India
2
Transfer Turmoil: Spanish Giants Face Premier League Threat

Transfer Turmoil: Spanish Giants Face Premier League Threat

 Spain
3
Controversy Erupts Over Tamil Nadu CM's Invitation to Global Ayyappa Summit

Controversy Erupts Over Tamil Nadu CM's Invitation to Global Ayyappa Summit

 India
4
Impact of US Tariff on Indian Export Sectors

Impact of US Tariff on Indian Export Sectors

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025