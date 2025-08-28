Shami's Promising Return and Badoni's Brilliance Shine in Duleep Trophy Opener

Mohammed Shami marked his return to First-Class cricket with a performance highlighted by gradual improvement as East Zone faced North Zone in the Duleep Trophy quarterfinals. Shami, adjusting his body to long-form cricket, showed familiar sharpness in later spells, particularly post-lunch, securing a wicket.

Ayush Badoni stood out as North Zone's standout performer, scoring an aggressive 63 on a favorable pitch. Despite solid starts, the North batters faltered, unable to convert these into substantial scores under East Zone's vigilant attack led by left-arm spinner Manishi.

Mukesh Kumar, another Indian pacer, raised concerns with a brief exit due to hamstring issues but returned to ease worries. Overall, the match demonstrated flashes of brilliance and areas needing improvement for Shami and both teams.

