Left Menu

Shami's Promising Return and Badoni's Brilliance Shine in Duleep Trophy Opener

Senior pacer Mohammed Shami made a promising return to First-Class cricket during the Duleep Trophy quarterfinals, with his gradual improvement evident through the day. Young batter Ayush Badoni impressed with a brisk 63, while North Zone's failure to capitalize on good starts highlighted East Zone's effective bowling strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-08-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 17:10 IST
Shami's Promising Return and Badoni's Brilliance Shine in Duleep Trophy Opener
Shami

Mohammed Shami marked his return to First-Class cricket with a performance highlighted by gradual improvement as East Zone faced North Zone in the Duleep Trophy quarterfinals. Shami, adjusting his body to long-form cricket, showed familiar sharpness in later spells, particularly post-lunch, securing a wicket.

Ayush Badoni stood out as North Zone's standout performer, scoring an aggressive 63 on a favorable pitch. Despite solid starts, the North batters faltered, unable to convert these into substantial scores under East Zone's vigilant attack led by left-arm spinner Manishi.

Mukesh Kumar, another Indian pacer, raised concerns with a brief exit due to hamstring issues but returned to ease worries. Overall, the match demonstrated flashes of brilliance and areas needing improvement for Shami and both teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vehicle Theft Ring Busted in Delhi: Two Arrested

Vehicle Theft Ring Busted in Delhi: Two Arrested

 India
2
Transfer Turmoil: Spanish Giants Face Premier League Threat

Transfer Turmoil: Spanish Giants Face Premier League Threat

 Spain
3
Controversy Erupts Over Tamil Nadu CM's Invitation to Global Ayyappa Summit

Controversy Erupts Over Tamil Nadu CM's Invitation to Global Ayyappa Summit

 India
4
Impact of US Tariff on Indian Export Sectors

Impact of US Tariff on Indian Export Sectors

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025