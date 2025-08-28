Global Chess League Contenders 2025: A Pathway to Chess Stardom

Tech Mahindra and FIDE are launching the Global Chess League (GCL) Contenders 2025, a groundbreaking tournament offering a unique chance for aspiring chess players to compete with the world's elite. The initiative provides a platform for amateur and professional players to enter the esteemed ranks of GCL Season 3 as ambassadors.

The multi-tiered tournament begins with registration on August 28 and progresses across six global time zones, encouraging participation from various regions. The tournament is part of a broader strategy to promote chess and identify grassroots talent while fostering a global community spirit.

FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich and Chess.com's Chief Chess Officer Danny Rensch emphasized the innovative nature of GCL Contenders, highlighting India as a fitting host for Season 3. Participants must succeed in online rapid arenas and adhere to strict fair play measures. The top contenders will advance through multiple stages for a chance to share the stage with Grandmasters.

