Global Chess League Contenders 2025: A Pathway to Chess Stardom
The Global Chess League Contenders 2025, a global initiative by Tech Mahindra and FIDE, offers aspiring chess players the chance to compete alongside elite Grandmasters. The tournament aims to discover grassroots talent and unite players worldwide, culminating in the winners becoming ambassadors of GCL Season 3.
- Country:
- India
Tech Mahindra and FIDE are launching the Global Chess League (GCL) Contenders 2025, a groundbreaking tournament offering a unique chance for aspiring chess players to compete with the world's elite. The initiative provides a platform for amateur and professional players to enter the esteemed ranks of GCL Season 3 as ambassadors.
The multi-tiered tournament begins with registration on August 28 and progresses across six global time zones, encouraging participation from various regions. The tournament is part of a broader strategy to promote chess and identify grassroots talent while fostering a global community spirit.
FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich and Chess.com's Chief Chess Officer Danny Rensch emphasized the innovative nature of GCL Contenders, highlighting India as a fitting host for Season 3. Participants must succeed in online rapid arenas and adhere to strict fair play measures. The top contenders will advance through multiple stages for a chance to share the stage with Grandmasters.
(With inputs from agencies.)