Hamilton's Determination: The Road to Redemption at Ferrari

George Russell defended Lewis Hamilton, labeling his self-criticism as 'nonsense.' Despite a tough start at Ferrari, Hamilton remains a record-holding driver. Russell believes Hamilton can still excel, stressing the importance of team performance in Formula One. Russell is poised to stay with Mercedes as contract discussions progress positively.

Updated: 28-08-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 19:50 IST
Lewis Hamilton

In a candid expression of confidence, George Russell has dismissed Lewis Hamilton's self-criticism as unfounded negativity, following a challenging start to Hamilton's journey with Ferrari. Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, has yet to achieve a podium finish for the Italian team, prompting introspection and determination.

Despite recent setbacks, Russell emphasized the legendary status of Hamilton, noting his immediate success at the beginning of the year in China. The Briton pointed out that the performance of the team influences individual success in the high-stakes world of Formula One, adding that Hamilton's resilience and skill remain unmatched.

On his future with Mercedes, Russell revealed ongoing contract discussions are heading in a positive direction. The Brit, satisfied with the current trajectory, is in no rush to finalize details, underlining his ambition to align with Mercedes' goals and secure a prosperous future with the team.

