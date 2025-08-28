Under Pressure: Amorim's Struggles at Manchester United
Ruben Amorim's tenure as Manchester United's manager faces scrutiny after a rocky start to the season, marked by a League Cup loss to Grimsby Town. With only 28 Premier League points since taking over, Amorim's decisions and performance are being questioned as United seeks stability.
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is under intense scrutiny following a disappointing start to the Premier League season. The Portuguese coach has managed only 28 points from 29 matches since replacing Erik ten Hag.
United's recent struggles include a surprising defeat against fourth-tier Grimsby Town in the League Cup, a competition once considered low-stakes. Amorim's decision to make significant changes to his lineup in hopes of a quick turnaround backfired.
As owner expectations soar, the pressure mounts on Amorim with the Premier League match against Burnley looming. Failure to secure a win could see United's manager entering the international break in an uncertain position.