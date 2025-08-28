Under Pressure: Amorim's Struggles at Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is under intense scrutiny following a disappointing start to the Premier League season. The Portuguese coach has managed only 28 points from 29 matches since replacing Erik ten Hag.

United's recent struggles include a surprising defeat against fourth-tier Grimsby Town in the League Cup, a competition once considered low-stakes. Amorim's decision to make significant changes to his lineup in hopes of a quick turnaround backfired.

As owner expectations soar, the pressure mounts on Amorim with the Premier League match against Burnley looming. Failure to secure a win could see United's manager entering the international break in an uncertain position.