Under Pressure: Amorim's Struggles at Manchester United

Ruben Amorim's tenure as Manchester United's manager faces scrutiny after a rocky start to the season, marked by a League Cup loss to Grimsby Town. With only 28 Premier League points since taking over, Amorim's decisions and performance are being questioned as United seeks stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 28-08-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 21:10 IST
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is under intense scrutiny following a disappointing start to the Premier League season. The Portuguese coach has managed only 28 points from 29 matches since replacing Erik ten Hag.

United's recent struggles include a surprising defeat against fourth-tier Grimsby Town in the League Cup, a competition once considered low-stakes. Amorim's decision to make significant changes to his lineup in hopes of a quick turnaround backfired.

As owner expectations soar, the pressure mounts on Amorim with the Premier League match against Burnley looming. Failure to secure a win could see United's manager entering the international break in an uncertain position.

