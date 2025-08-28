Left Menu

Kapil Dev Champions SARC's Global Launch as Beacon of Indian Resilience

At the launch of SARC's international expansion in California, cricket legend Kapil Dev praised India's resilience and aligned with the firm's values. The event underscored India's economic relevance, featuring a panel of thought leaders and showcasing SARC's innovative solutions in AI, blockchain, and cybersecurity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 21:36 IST
Kapil Dev at the event. (Photo: SARC). Image Credit: ANI
Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev set the stage for SARC's international expansion, underscoring India's resilience at the event in Los Altos, California. Dev praised the firm for embodying reliability and trust, mirroring India's journey from an underdog to a global powerhouse.

The launch, held at Amber India Restaurant, marked a pivotal moment for SARC, one of India's pioneering professional services firms. The event aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed India, drawing a diverse mix of investors, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and Indian diaspora members, highlighting India's growing global economic influence.

The panel, featuring luminaries like Sunil Kumar Gupta, Dr. Nagendra Prasad, and tech leaders, discussed innovation and global strategy. The panel showcased SARC's expertise in AI-native audits, blockchain compliance, and more. Sunil Kumar Gupta emphasized that SARC's launch signifies more than a business expansion; it's India's message of sustainable growth to the world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

