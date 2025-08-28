Left Menu

Indian Weightlifters Shine with Record-Breaking Performances at Commonwealth Championships

Ajaya Babu Valluri and Bedabrat Bharali excelled at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships, each setting new records. Valluri won gold in the senior men's 79kg with a 335kg lift, while Bharali topped the junior men's 79kg with 326kg. India also claimed medals through Harjinder Kaur and Grishma Thorat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 28-08-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 21:37 IST
Indian Weightlifters Shine with Record-Breaking Performances at Commonwealth Championships
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian weightlifters Ajaya Babu Valluri and Bedabrat Bharali delivered stunning performances at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships on Thursday, claiming gold in their respective categories through record-breaking lifts.

Ajaya Valluri, a seasoned national champion, dominated the senior men's 79kg event with a 335kg total, setting a championship record in the snatch with a lift of 152kg. Valluri also impressed in the clean and jerk with a 183kg lift, surpassing his past achievements to secure his victory.

Meanwhile, young lifter Bedabrat Bharali emerged victorious in the junior men's 79kg category, achieving a remarkable 326kg total with record performances in both the snatch and clean and jerk. Notably, Harjinder Kaur and Grishma Thorat also brought home medals for India, showcasing their prowess on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kuwait Airways Expands Services: More Flights for Gulf Travellers

Kuwait Airways Expands Services: More Flights for Gulf Travellers

 India
2
Europe's STOXX 600: Market Shifts Amid Political and Earnings Uncertainties

Europe's STOXX 600: Market Shifts Amid Political and Earnings Uncertainties

 Global
3
Legal Eagle Soars: Abbe Lowell's Defense of Top Officials Under Trump's Fire

Legal Eagle Soars: Abbe Lowell's Defense of Top Officials Under Trump's Fire

 Global
4
U.S. and Panama Champion U.N.'s Move Against Haitian Gangs

U.S. and Panama Champion U.N.'s Move Against Haitian Gangs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025