Indian Weightlifters Shine with Record-Breaking Performances at Commonwealth Championships

Indian weightlifters Ajaya Babu Valluri and Bedabrat Bharali delivered stunning performances at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships on Thursday, claiming gold in their respective categories through record-breaking lifts.

Ajaya Valluri, a seasoned national champion, dominated the senior men's 79kg event with a 335kg total, setting a championship record in the snatch with a lift of 152kg. Valluri also impressed in the clean and jerk with a 183kg lift, surpassing his past achievements to secure his victory.

Meanwhile, young lifter Bedabrat Bharali emerged victorious in the junior men's 79kg category, achieving a remarkable 326kg total with record performances in both the snatch and clean and jerk. Notably, Harjinder Kaur and Grishma Thorat also brought home medals for India, showcasing their prowess on the international stage.

