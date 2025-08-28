Jay Vine's Triumph: A High-Altitude Masterclass at Vuelta a Espana

Australian cycling star Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) seized a spectacular solo victory in stage six of the Vuelta a Espana, distancing his breakaway group in the final 20 kilometers. The dramatic win allowed Vine to showcase his climbing skills on the 170.3km route from Olot to Pal in Andorra.

As part of a 10-man group that escaped early in the ride, Vine made a decisive move late in the race. His victory marked his third individual Vuelta stage win, a noteworthy achievement as the race was initially not on Vine's schedule.

The stage brought a significant reshuffling in the overall standings, with Norway's Torstein Traeen taking the race lead after finishing second. The race continues with challenging mountain stages, as competitors strive for stage victories and overall dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)