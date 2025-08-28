Tidal Wave of Sports: From Messi's Mastery to Cowboys' Value

Lionel Messi showcased his brilliance in the final 15 minutes of Inter Miami's Leagues Cup semifinal against Orlando City. Scoring twice and providing an assist, Messi guided his team to a 3-1 win in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Inter Miami will face the Seattle Sounders for the tournament title.

The Atlanta Falcons made roster changes, signing safety Jordan Fuller while placing linebacker Bralen Trice on the injured reserve due to a knee issue. Meanwhile, Liberty's women's basketball coach Carey Green retired after 26 years, with Alexis Sherard stepping up as his successor.

Shohei Ohtani delivered an impressive performance, striking out nine as the Los Angeles Dodgers completed a sweep against the Cincinnati Reds. In NFL news, the Dallas Cowboys remain the most valuable team, according to Forbes, boasting a valuation of $13 billion.