Naomi Osaka Condemns Remarks in Heated Tennis Row

Naomi Osaka has condemned the use of terms like 'no education' and 'no class' towards Black tennis players, amidst an escalating debate following a U.S. Open altercation.

The incident involved Taylor Townsend, a Black player, who clashed with Jelena Ostapenko after a tense match. Townsend defeated Ostapenko but faced verbal confrontation, raising questions about racial undertones.

Ostapenko cited a lack of sportsmanship as her anger's source, while Osaka criticized the phrasing's racial insensitivity, highlighting its harmful impact in a predominantly White sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)