Naomi Osaka Condemns Remarks in Heated Tennis Row

Naomi Osaka spoke out against the use of derogatory terms towards Black players in tennis during a controversy between Taylor Townsend and Jelena Ostapenko at the U.S. Open. The conflict arose after Townsend’s victory over Ostapenko, leading to a debate about potential racial undertones in their exchange.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 04:25 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 04:25 IST
Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka has condemned the use of terms like 'no education' and 'no class' towards Black tennis players, amidst an escalating debate following a U.S. Open altercation.

The incident involved Taylor Townsend, a Black player, who clashed with Jelena Ostapenko after a tense match. Townsend defeated Ostapenko but faced verbal confrontation, raising questions about racial undertones.

Ostapenko cited a lack of sportsmanship as her anger's source, while Osaka criticized the phrasing's racial insensitivity, highlighting its harmful impact in a predominantly White sport.

