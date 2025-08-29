Zverev Overcomes Fearnley to Advance at U.S. Open

Alexander Zverev demonstrated his Grand Slam mastery by dispatching Briton Jacob Fearnley in a straight-sets victory during the U.S. Open second round. Zverev's dominance was established early at Flushing Meadows, though Fearnley put up a valiant fight, especially in the final set, before succumbing to the German's tactical play.

The Briton, battling an arm injury, managed to stave off multiple match points, giving spectators an engaging final set. Despite his best efforts, Fearnley was hampered by serve inconsistencies, accumulating 12 double faults, which Zverev capitalized on efficiently to secure the win.

With nine aces and a superior tactical approach, Zverev cruised into the third round, extending his presence at Flushing Meadows. Looking ahead, the German prepares to meet Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, anticipating a challenging encounter with the unpredictable opponent.