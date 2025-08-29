Coco Gauff Embraces Vulnerability and Triumphs at U.S. Open

Coco Gauff recently let her guard down at Arthur Ashe Stadium, allowing a universally watched audience to witness her moment of vulnerability before advancing to the third round of the U.S. Open.

After a challenging first-round win, the 2023 champion faced a tough opponent in Donna Vekic. Despite early setbacks, including serving struggles and an emotional breakdown, Gauff ultimately secured a 7-6(5) 6-2 victory.

The young tennis sensation emphasized that her emotional moment was a testament to her humanity. She highlighted the pressures athletes endure, noting that resilience and recovery after setbacks matter most. Gauff has been refining her game with biomechanics expert Gavin MacMillan after parting with coach Matt Daly.

(With inputs from agencies.)