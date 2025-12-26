Southern Yemen's Separatists Stand Ground Amid Saudi Pressure

Yemen's dominant southern separatist entity, the Southern Transitional Council (STC), has firmly rejected Saudi Arabia's demand for its withdrawal from strategic eastern provinces, Hadramout and Mahra.

Saudi officials urged the STC to de-escalate tensions and pull back, following the group's extended territorial claims that displaced a Saudi-backed government from its Aden center.

Meanwhile, Saudi airstrikes targeted STC positions, as the UAE voiced support for ongoing diplomatic efforts to stabilize the region, emphasizing their vested interest in Yemen's security and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)