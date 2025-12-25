US Quarantine Strategy: Economic Pressure on Venezuelan Oil

The White House has instructed the U.S. military to enforce an economic 'quarantine' on Venezuelan oil, prioritizing sanctions over military intervention. This decision underscores Washington's strategy to apply economic pressure rather than use military force against Caracas, according to an anonymous U.S. official.

Despite President Trump's ambiguous public statements, he privately insists that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro step down. The U.S. is increasing pressure on Venezuela, with expectations of a looming economic crisis to drive concessions.

This effort involves an increased military footprint in the Caribbean and aggressive intercepts of oil tankers. However, some nations, along with U.N. experts, condemn these actions as extrajudicial and recognize them as 'illegal armed aggression.'

