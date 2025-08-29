India's Drive to Sporting Dominance: Honoring Major Dhyan Chand
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya celebrate National Sports Day, honoring Major Dhyan Chand and emphasizing the government's efforts to transform India into a global sporting hub. The recently passed National Sports Governance Bill is seen as a key step towards this ambition.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday joined the nation in paying tribute to Major Dhyan Chand, the legendary hockey player, on his birthday. This occasion also marked National Sports Day, a testament to Dhyan Chand's everlasting influence on Indian sports.
The Prime Minister emphasized the government's ongoing commitment to turning India into a 'global hub for sporting excellence.' He highlighted reforms in the last decade aimed at nurturing young talent and improving sports infrastructure.
Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya addressed a gathering at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium. He endorsed the National Sports Governance Bill, recently passed in Parliament, as a catalyst to establish India as a leading sports nation. He urged citizens to spend time on the sports field to further this vision.
(With inputs from agencies.)