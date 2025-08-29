Left Menu

Celebrating India's Sporting Prowess: Icons Applaud Athletic Growth

On National Sports Day, Sachin Tendulkar and Abhinav Bindra celebrated India's sporting achievements and encouraged fitness and participation in diverse disciplines. They praised young athletes and emphasized the role of sports leagues in nurturing talent. The day commemorates Major Dhyan Chand, field hockey legend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 12:55 IST
Celebrating India's Sporting Prowess: Icons Applaud Athletic Growth
Sachin Tendulkar
  • Country:
  • India

On National Sports Day, celebrated on August 29, Sachin Tendulkar and Abhinav Bindra saluted India's achievements in sports and highlighted the importance of fitness and athletic participation. The day honors Major Dhyan Chand, celebrated as the greatest field hockey player in history.

Tendulkar praised the rise of Indian athletes and burgeoning sports leagues that have fostered a rich cultural landscape in sports. He applauded young champions like Divya Deshmukh and D Gukesh for their recent victories. Tendulkar emphasized that sports leagues play a crucial role in nurturing talent across the nation.

Abhinav Bindra, Olympic gold medalist, expressed his admiration for all who contribute to the success of athletes, advocating Olympic values for nation-building. He acknowledged everyone behind the athletes, including family, coaches, and friends, who support them in their pursuit of excellence.

TRENDING

1
Mamata Banerjee Celebrates Massive Public Engagement in Civic Initiative

Mamata Banerjee Celebrates Massive Public Engagement in Civic Initiative

 India
2
Mayawati Calls for Integrity in Indian Politics Amid Declining Standards

Mayawati Calls for Integrity in Indian Politics Amid Declining Standards

 India
3
Fenerbahce's Shocking Split with Mourinho

Fenerbahce's Shocking Split with Mourinho

 Global
4
Maharashtra Navigates Maratha Quota Tensions Amid OBC Concerns

Maharashtra Navigates Maratha Quota Tensions Amid OBC Concerns

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025