Celebrating India's Sporting Prowess: Icons Applaud Athletic Growth

On National Sports Day, celebrated on August 29, Sachin Tendulkar and Abhinav Bindra saluted India's achievements in sports and highlighted the importance of fitness and athletic participation. The day honors Major Dhyan Chand, celebrated as the greatest field hockey player in history.

Tendulkar praised the rise of Indian athletes and burgeoning sports leagues that have fostered a rich cultural landscape in sports. He applauded young champions like Divya Deshmukh and D Gukesh for their recent victories. Tendulkar emphasized that sports leagues play a crucial role in nurturing talent across the nation.

Abhinav Bindra, Olympic gold medalist, expressed his admiration for all who contribute to the success of athletes, advocating Olympic values for nation-building. He acknowledged everyone behind the athletes, including family, coaches, and friends, who support them in their pursuit of excellence.