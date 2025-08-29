Uttarakhand Embraces Sports Legacy with Grand Initiatives on National Sports Day

Uttarakhand marked National Sports Day 2025 with a grand celebration, showcasing its commitment to becoming a leading sports hub. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami hailed the spirit of sportsmanship, invoking Major Dhyanchand's legacy and India's rise as a global sports force under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance. Dhami highlighted initiatives such as 'Khelo India' and 'Fit India Movement', which aim to bolster the nation's sports culture.

The Chief Minister recounted India's recent sports successes, including Neeraj Chopra's Olympic achievements and numerous medals in the Asian Athletics Championship. Notably, Uttarakhand excelled in the 38th National Games with 103 medals, establishing itself as 'Khelbhoomi'. Dhami proudly announced enhanced infrastructure, such as the Olympic-standard Himadri ice rink, ushering in world-class events to the state.

Uttarakhand's 'Sports Legacy Plan' envisions 23 sports academies and the creation of a sports university and a women's sports college. The state government rewards athletes with jobs, scholarships, and training, fostering emerging talents. During the event, medal-winning athletes received honoraria, reflecting the state's commitment to nurture and honor sporting excellence.

