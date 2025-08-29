Left Menu

Amandeep Drall Clinches Second Victory in Thrilling Women's Indian Open Finale

Amandeep Drall secured her second win of the 2025 season in the 12th Leg of the Women's Indian Open by defeating Ananya Garg. Drall's composed play on the final day earned her a one-under 71, leaving her two-under for the tournament, as she overcame tensions in the closing stages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hosur | Updated: 29-08-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 16:57 IST
Amandeep Drall Clinches Second Victory in Thrilling Women's Indian Open Finale
Amandeep Drall

Amandeep Drall emerged victorious in the 12th Leg of the Women's Indian Open, narrowly defeating young talent Ananya Garg in a tense finale. Drall, carding a final day score of one-under 71, concluded the event with an aggregate of two-under 214, demonstrating her composure amid mounting pressure.

The competition came to a dramatic conclusion when Ananya Garg, previously in the lead with only two holes left, bogeyed the 17th and endured a double bogey on the Par-3 closing hole. In contrast, Drall stayed steady, ensuring a safe par on the 18th, securing her second title of the season.

This victory places Drall as the third player to attain multiple wins in the season alongside Vani Kapoor and Sneha Singh, both of whom have also demonstrated exceptional performances throughout the year. The event also featured notable plays including Anaggha Venkatesh's hole-in-one, marking a highlight of the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Tensions Flare Between France and Russia Over Macron's Remarks

Diplomatic Tensions Flare Between France and Russia Over Macron's Remarks

 Russia
2
Tragic Theft Incident Sparks Protests in Jamshedpur

Tragic Theft Incident Sparks Protests in Jamshedpur

 India
3
India's Economy Surges Amid Tariff Challenges

India's Economy Surges Amid Tariff Challenges

 Global
4
Conocarpus Crisis: A Growing Threat to India's Ecosystems and Public Health

Conocarpus Crisis: A Growing Threat to India's Ecosystems and Public Health

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025