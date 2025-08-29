Amandeep Drall Clinches Second Victory in Thrilling Women's Indian Open Finale

Amandeep Drall emerged victorious in the 12th Leg of the Women's Indian Open, narrowly defeating young talent Ananya Garg in a tense finale. Drall, carding a final day score of one-under 71, concluded the event with an aggregate of two-under 214, demonstrating her composure amid mounting pressure.

The competition came to a dramatic conclusion when Ananya Garg, previously in the lead with only two holes left, bogeyed the 17th and endured a double bogey on the Par-3 closing hole. In contrast, Drall stayed steady, ensuring a safe par on the 18th, securing her second title of the season.

This victory places Drall as the third player to attain multiple wins in the season alongside Vani Kapoor and Sneha Singh, both of whom have also demonstrated exceptional performances throughout the year. The event also featured notable plays including Anaggha Venkatesh's hole-in-one, marking a highlight of the tournament.

