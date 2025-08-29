Harmanpreet's Hat-Trick Saves India in Thrilling Asia Cup Opener

India barely clinched a 4-3 victory over a determined China in their Asia Cup opener on Friday, thanks to a hat-trick from skipper Harmanpreet Singh. His performance was pivotal, although the team squandered several opportunities, converting only four of 11 penalty corners.

China proved to be formidable opponents, with goals from Shihao Du, Benhai Chen, and Jiesheng Gao, leveling the score at one point. India's Jugraj Singh also contributed to the scoreboard, netting a penalty corner in the 18th minute.

The match unfolded with India taking an aggressive stance, but encountering missed chances and disallowed goals. Despite the imperfect execution, India managed to secure the win, setting the stage for their upcoming match against Japan.

(With inputs from agencies.)