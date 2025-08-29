Left Menu

Harmanpreet's Hat-Trick Saves India in Thrilling Asia Cup Opener

In the Asia Cup opener, India secured a narrow 4-3 victory against China, with skipper Harmanpreet Singh scoring a hat-trick. Despite winning, India struggled to convert opportunities, missing seven out of 11 penalty corners. Jugraj Singh also scored for India, while China showed resilience with three goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajgir | Updated: 29-08-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 17:23 IST
Harmanpreet's Hat-Trick Saves India in Thrilling Asia Cup Opener
Harmanpreet
  • Country:
  • India

India barely clinched a 4-3 victory over a determined China in their Asia Cup opener on Friday, thanks to a hat-trick from skipper Harmanpreet Singh. His performance was pivotal, although the team squandered several opportunities, converting only four of 11 penalty corners.

China proved to be formidable opponents, with goals from Shihao Du, Benhai Chen, and Jiesheng Gao, leveling the score at one point. India's Jugraj Singh also contributed to the scoreboard, netting a penalty corner in the 18th minute.

The match unfolded with India taking an aggressive stance, but encountering missed chances and disallowed goals. Despite the imperfect execution, India managed to secure the win, setting the stage for their upcoming match against Japan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Tensions Flare Between France and Russia Over Macron's Remarks

Diplomatic Tensions Flare Between France and Russia Over Macron's Remarks

 Russia
2
Tragic Theft Incident Sparks Protests in Jamshedpur

Tragic Theft Incident Sparks Protests in Jamshedpur

 India
3
India's Economy Surges Amid Tariff Challenges

India's Economy Surges Amid Tariff Challenges

 Global
4
Conocarpus Crisis: A Growing Threat to India's Ecosystems and Public Health

Conocarpus Crisis: A Growing Threat to India's Ecosystems and Public Health

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025