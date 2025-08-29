Left Menu

England's World Cup Qualifier Squad: Tuchel's Surprising Omissions and New Faces

England coach Thomas Tuchel made surprising squad choices for the World Cup qualifiers, leaving out notable players like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jack Grealish, and introducing new faces such as Elliot Anderson and Djed Spence. The squad aims to secure qualification for the 2026 World Cup with upcoming matches against Andorra and Serbia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 17:40 IST
In an unexpected move, England coach Thomas Tuchel has excluded Real Madrid's Trent Alexander-Arnold from the squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia. The defender's absence marks a significant change as England prepares for crucial matches.

The lineup sees the return of Barcelona's Marcus Rashford and Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton, alongside Manchester City's John Stones, who overcame last season's injury setbacks. Debut call-ups for Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson and Tottenham's Djed Spence highlight their impressive early-season performances.

Despite his strong form on loan at Everton, Jack Grealish misses out, as do Manchester United's Harry Maguire and several other notable players. England leads Group K with nine points, aiming for World Cup qualification with upcoming matches. Tuchel will provide further insights at a press conference later today at Wembley Stadium.

