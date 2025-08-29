Central Zone Dominates as Thakare and Dubey Wreak Havoc in Duleep Trophy Quarters

Central Zone seized control of the Duleep Trophy quarter-finals on the second day, reducing North East to 168 for 7, thanks to incisive spells from pacer Aditya Thakare and spinner Harsh Dubey.

Thakare, capturing three wickets for 23 runs, and Dubey's two crucial wickets for 19 runs turned the tide after North East's strong start at 128 for 2.

While Ankur Malik and Palzor Tamang held on without further loss, North East faces a daunting task, trailing Central's colossal first-innings score of 532 for 4 by 364 runs.