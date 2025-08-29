Left Menu

Central Zone Dominates as Thakare and Dubey Wreak Havoc in Duleep Trophy Quarters

Central Zone took charge in the Duleep Trophy quarter-finals, with Pacer Aditya Thakare and spinner Harsh Dubey dismantling North East's strong start. Despite Central's imposing 532/4 declared, North East languished at 168/7, trailing by 364 runs at day's end.

Bengaluru | Updated: 29-08-2025 19:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Central Zone seized control of the Duleep Trophy quarter-finals on the second day, reducing North East to 168 for 7, thanks to incisive spells from pacer Aditya Thakare and spinner Harsh Dubey.

Thakare, capturing three wickets for 23 runs, and Dubey's two crucial wickets for 19 runs turned the tide after North East's strong start at 128 for 2.

While Ankur Malik and Palzor Tamang held on without further loss, North East faces a daunting task, trailing Central's colossal first-innings score of 532 for 4 by 364 runs.

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

