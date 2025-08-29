Europa League Clash Intensifies with Debut Matches and Historical Revisits

The Europa League is set for an exhilarating start, as Aston Villa faces Coppa Italia winners Bologna and travels to Feyenoord, while Scottish titans Celtic and Rangers meet AS Roma. The newly drawn matches promise an electrifying atmosphere as clubs vie for European glory.

Nottingham Forest makes a nostalgic return to European competition, squaring off against Porto and revisiting a historic matchup with Sweden's Malmo, their 1979 European Cup final adversaries. The tournament's structure includes eight league phase matches for each club, influencing strategic plays.

Caught in a web of ownership disputes, Crystal Palace shifts focus to hosting Strasbourg and advancing past Dynamo Kyiv in the Conference League. Meanwhile, Lyon, now back in the Europa League fold, welcomes RB Salzburg and travels to face Real Betis, while Roma lines up against Nice and Lille.