Tuchel Apologizes to Bellingham

England coach Thomas Tuchel apologized to Jude Bellingham after calling the midfielder's behavior 'repulsive' in a radio interview. Tuchel noted the comment was unintentional, expressing regret for any upset caused. Bellingham, absent from the current squad due to injury, showed understanding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 29-08-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 20:17 IST
England coach Thomas Tuchel has issued an apology to player Jude Bellingham following a controversial comment made in a radio interview. Referring to Bellingham's behavior as 'repulsive,' Tuchel emphasized the word was used unintentionally and expressed his regret.

Tuchel clarified that there was no hidden agenda behind his statement, which was made after England's loss to Senegal. He admitted that the term 'repulsive' might have caused a misunderstanding about the midfielder's robust playing style.

Bellingham, absent from England's current squad while recovering from shoulder surgery, accepted the explanation. Tuchel stressed the importance of choosing words carefully, acknowledging his responsibility in the matter.

