Alexander-Arnold's Exclusion: England's Bold Roster Shake-Up

Trent Alexander-Arnold was notably excluded from England's World Cup qualifiers squad following his move from Liverpool to Real Madrid. England coach Thomas Tuchel opted for Reece James, Tino Livramento, and Djed Spence as right-back choices. Additional recalls and new call-ups were made to adapt the team lineup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 29-08-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 20:21 IST
In a surprising move, Trent Alexander-Arnold has been left out of England's squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers. This is the national team's first roster announcement since the right back transferred from Liverpool to Real Madrid.

Coach Thomas Tuchel chose Reece James, Tino Livramento, and newly called-up Djed Spence for the right-back position in the 24-man squad, which includes fixtures against Andorra and Serbia. Alexander-Arnold, who recently played for Real Madrid at the Club World Cup, has been given time to settle by Tuchel.

The squad announcement also brings fresh faces like Elliot Anderson of Nottingham Forest and sees the return of Marcus Rashford, now on loan at Barcelona. Notably absent are Jack Grealish and Cole Palmer, marking a bold reshuffle in the team's strategy.

