Tottenham Hotspur Secure Xavi Simons in High-Profile Transfer

Tottenham Hotspur have bolstered their midfield by acquiring Netherlands international Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but it is understood that Spurs have agreed to a 60 million euro transfer fee for the talented 22-year-old, who has been capped 28 times for his national team.

Spurs manager Thomas Frank expressed his satisfaction with the transfer, highlighting Simons' ability to score goals, provide assists, and unlock defenses. Simons' addition comes at a crucial time, as Tottenham seeks to fill the void left by James Maddison's injury and their unsuccessful bid for Eberechi Eze.

