Fabio Silva's Move to Borussia Dortmund: A New Chapter Begins
Portuguese forward Fabio Silva has transferred from Wolverhampton Wanderers to Borussia Dortmund on a contract till June 2030. The 23-year-old joined the Bundesliga side for 22.5 million euros. Previously, he played on loan for clubs such as Anderlecht and Las Palmas, scoring 10 goals last season.
Portuguese footballer Fabio Silva has now embarked on a new journey with German club Borussia Dortmund, as announced on Friday by both clubs. The 23-year-old forward, who earned his international debut last year, was acquired by the Bundesliga team for an initial fee of 22.5 million euros.
Having joined Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020, Silva spent considerable time on loan, playing for teams like Anderlecht and Las Palmas. Last season, he made a notable impact in LaLiga, scoring 10 goals across 24 appearances for Las Palmas. Silva expressed excitement and a sense of pride in joining Dortmund, praising the passionate fanbase.
In his statement, Silva emphasized his eagerness to integrate swiftly with the team, aiming to contribute to its success. Dortmund recently drew their first Bundesliga match against St Pauli and are set to host Union Berlin this weekend, with hopes riding high for a successful season ahead.
