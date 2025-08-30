Left Menu

Alcaraz's Victory and Raducanu's Disappointment Define U.S. Open Drama

Carlos Alcaraz continues his remarkable performance at the U.S. Open, defeating Luciano Darderi despite a knee issue. In contrast, Emma Raducanu's run ends against Elena Rybakina after showing glimpses of her past form. Other key matches include Jessica Pegula's victory and Novak Djokovic's push for a 25th Grand Slam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-08-2025 01:32 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 01:32 IST
Alcaraz's Victory and Raducanu's Disappointment Define U.S. Open Drama
Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz, the second seed at the U.S. Open, delivered another emphatic victory by defeating Italy's Luciano Darderi 6-2 6-4 6-0, overcoming a knee issue. The match sets him up for a clash with France's Arthur Rinderknech.

Emma Raducanu made it to the third round for the first time since her 2021 victory, but couldn't progress further, losing to ninth seed Elena Rybakina. Raducanu emphasizes the importance of focusing on her recent improvements despite this setback.

Meanwhile, Jessica Pegula secured a place in the next round by defeating Victoria Azarenka, and Novak Djokovic aims to inch closer to a 25th Grand Slam title with hopes of defeating Cameron Norrie in the night session.

TRENDING

1
Denmark's Defense Boost: U.S. Approves $8.5 Billion Patriot System Sale

Denmark's Defense Boost: U.S. Approves $8.5 Billion Patriot System Sale

 United States
2
Drama and Triumph at the U.S. Open: Day Six Highlights

Drama and Triumph at the U.S. Open: Day Six Highlights

 Global
3
FEMA Extends Hiring Freeze Amidst Internal Turmoil

FEMA Extends Hiring Freeze Amidst Internal Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump's Power Play: Challenging Institutional Independence

Trump's Power Play: Challenging Institutional Independence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025