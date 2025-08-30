Alcaraz's Victory and Raducanu's Disappointment Define U.S. Open Drama
Carlos Alcaraz continues his remarkable performance at the U.S. Open, defeating Luciano Darderi despite a knee issue. In contrast, Emma Raducanu's run ends against Elena Rybakina after showing glimpses of her past form. Other key matches include Jessica Pegula's victory and Novak Djokovic's push for a 25th Grand Slam.
Carlos Alcaraz, the second seed at the U.S. Open, delivered another emphatic victory by defeating Italy's Luciano Darderi 6-2 6-4 6-0, overcoming a knee issue. The match sets him up for a clash with France's Arthur Rinderknech.
Emma Raducanu made it to the third round for the first time since her 2021 victory, but couldn't progress further, losing to ninth seed Elena Rybakina. Raducanu emphasizes the importance of focusing on her recent improvements despite this setback.
Meanwhile, Jessica Pegula secured a place in the next round by defeating Victoria Azarenka, and Novak Djokovic aims to inch closer to a 25th Grand Slam title with hopes of defeating Cameron Norrie in the night session.
