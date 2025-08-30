Left Menu

Djokovic's Determination: A Record-Breaking Pursuit at the U.S. Open

Novak Djokovic overcame a lower back problem to defeat Cameron Norrie, advancing to the fourth round of the U.S. Open. Despite requiring medical attention, Djokovic maintained composure and displayed his formidable skills, continuing his quest for a 25th Grand Slam title with a victory that sets the stage for his next match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-08-2025 07:44 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 07:44 IST
Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic showcased remarkable resilience in the U.S. Open by overcoming a lower back issue to defeat Cameron Norrie and advance to the tournament's fourth round.

The 38-year-old Serbian player applied relentless pressure on his unseeded British opponent, leveraging a strategic forehand to secure a crucial lead. Despite receiving medical treatment and experiencing fluctuations in his serve speed, Djokovic reignited his performance to level the match after a setback in the tiebreak.

After a brief slip at the start of the third set, Djokovic quickly regained momentum, engaging the crowd in Arthur Ashe Stadium while dominating the rest of the match. His win against Norrie solidifies his path toward a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

