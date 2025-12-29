Dhurandhar: A Cinematic Spectacle with Record-Breaking Success

Aditya Dhar's cinematic masterpiece, 'Dhurandhar', has set unprecedented records by grossing Rs 1000 crore globally since its release on December 5. Starring prominent actors like Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt, the film has captured audiences worldwide.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma expressed his admiration for the film's riveting narrative. He noted that the upcoming sequel, set for release on March 19, promises an even more intense experience for viewers, continuing the underworld saga in the volatile Lyari district of Karachi.

Co-produced by B62 Studios and Jio Studios, 'Dhurandhar' explores the intricate lives of criminals and operatives, offering a gripping portrayal of espionage and betrayal. Varma's enthusiastic endorsement of the film on social media reflects its powerful impact on audiences and critics alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)