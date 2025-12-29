Left Menu

Dhurandhar: A Cinematic Spectacle with Record-Breaking Success

Director Aditya Dhar's film 'Dhurandhar' has achieved a remarkable Rs 1000 crore in worldwide box office collections. The sequel, releasing on March 19, is expected to be even more thrilling. Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma praises the film for its gripping portrayal of an underworld saga set in Karachi's Lyari town.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 16:55 IST
Dhurandhar: A Cinematic Spectacle with Record-Breaking Success
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Aditya Dhar's cinematic masterpiece, 'Dhurandhar', has set unprecedented records by grossing Rs 1000 crore globally since its release on December 5. Starring prominent actors like Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt, the film has captured audiences worldwide.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma expressed his admiration for the film's riveting narrative. He noted that the upcoming sequel, set for release on March 19, promises an even more intense experience for viewers, continuing the underworld saga in the volatile Lyari district of Karachi.

Co-produced by B62 Studios and Jio Studios, 'Dhurandhar' explores the intricate lives of criminals and operatives, offering a gripping portrayal of espionage and betrayal. Varma's enthusiastic endorsement of the film on social media reflects its powerful impact on audiences and critics alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gujarat ATS and Rajasthan Police Bust Illegal Drug Manufacturing Unit

Gujarat ATS and Rajasthan Police Bust Illegal Drug Manufacturing Unit

 India
2
Digital Leap: Transforming Jashpur's Education Landscape

Digital Leap: Transforming Jashpur's Education Landscape

 India
3
China's Military Drills Around Taiwan: A Global Tension Escalation

China's Military Drills Around Taiwan: A Global Tension Escalation

 Global
4
Inferno on Rails: Tragedy Strikes Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express

Inferno on Rails: Tragedy Strikes Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025