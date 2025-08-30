Djokovic Battles Through Back Issues to Reach U.S. Open Fourth Round

In a riveting display of athletic prowess, Novak Djokovic triumphed over unseeded Cameron Norrie at the U.S. Open, pushing through a lower back problem to secure a 6-4 6-7(4) 6-2 6-3 victory.

With this win, Djokovic not only advances to the fourth round but also achieves a new milestone, marking his 192nd hardcourt victory at major events and surpassing Roger Federer in this category.

The veteran Serb, showing resilience and determination, managed to conquer physical issues on court and continues to chase history, exhibiting confidence and skill throughout the match.