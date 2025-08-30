Left Menu

Djokovic Battles Through Back Issues to Reach U.S. Open Fourth Round

Novak Djokovic overcame a back issue to defeat Cameron Norrie and advance to the fourth round of the U.S. Open. Achieving his 192nd hardcourt victory at a major, Djokovic surpasses Roger Federer and continues to set records. Despite physical challenges, Djokovic remains optimistic about his performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-08-2025 08:18 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 08:18 IST
Djokovic Battles Through Back Issues to Reach U.S. Open Fourth Round
Novak Djokovic

In a riveting display of athletic prowess, Novak Djokovic triumphed over unseeded Cameron Norrie at the U.S. Open, pushing through a lower back problem to secure a 6-4 6-7(4) 6-2 6-3 victory.

With this win, Djokovic not only advances to the fourth round but also achieves a new milestone, marking his 192nd hardcourt victory at major events and surpassing Roger Federer in this category.

The veteran Serb, showing resilience and determination, managed to conquer physical issues on court and continues to chase history, exhibiting confidence and skill throughout the match.

