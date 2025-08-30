Left Menu

Novak Djokovic Fights Through Back Issue to Make U.S. Open History

At 38, Novak Djokovic becomes the oldest man to reach the fourth round of the U.S. Open since 1991, overcoming a back problem and defeating Cam Norrie. Despite minor injuries, his performance, marked by 18 aces, secured his place in tennis history alongside Roger Federer.

Despite a back issue early in the match, Novak Djokovic showcased resilience as he defeated Cam Norrie on Friday night, marking a historical achievement at the U.S. Open. At 38, Djokovic became the oldest man to reach the tournament's fourth round since Jimmy Connors did so in 1991.

The 24-time Grand Slam winner delivered an impressive performance, hitting 18 aces in what he considered his best serving display of the event, ultimately taking the match 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-2, 6-3. Although Djokovic appeared in danger of an early exit at Flushing Meadows, he rallied to tie Roger Federer's record of reaching the last 16 in a major for the 69th time.

Despite not disclosing details of his injury post-match, Djokovic assured that he felt 'as young and strong as ever.' However, his match was not without challenges, as he sought medical attention for his back during the first set. Nonetheless, Djokovic, known for his indomitable spirit, overcame physical adversity to continue in his pursuit of success.

