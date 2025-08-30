New Faces in Italy's National Team: A Fresh Era Begins

In a bold move signaling a new era, Italy's national soccer team coach Gennaro Gattuso announced his first squad selections, highlighting fresh talent including 18-year-old Liverpool center back Giovanni Leoni. This strategic choice aims to revitalize the team, crucially as Italy faces pivotal World Cup qualifiers.

Alongside Leoni, Inter Milan's forward Francesco Pio Esposito and Bologna midfielder Giovanni Fabbian were also called up for the first time. These selections come as Gattuso takes the helm from Luciano Spalletti, tasked with reviving Italy's World Cup aspirations following past disappointments.

Italy's upcoming matches against Estonia in Bergamo and Israel in Hungary represent critical tests. With only three points from two matches, Italy trails greatly behind group leader Norway. Gattuso's fresh approach injects hope into a squad seeking to regain their historic prowess on the world stage.