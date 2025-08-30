Left Menu

Thrilling Upsets and Dominant Wins Mark U.S. Open Day 6

Day six of the U.S. Open featured surprising upsets and stellar performances. American Taylor Townsend toppled Russian Mirra Andreeva, while Novak Djokovic continued his impressive run against Cameron Norrie. Aryna Sabalenka defended her title effectively, and major players like Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton faced disappointments.

The sixth day of the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows brought excitement and unpredictability as American Taylor Townsend delivered a striking upset by defeating Russian fifth seed Mirra Andreeva, advancing to the last 16.

In the men's draw, Serbian star Novak Djokovic marched forward, securing a win against Britain's Cameron Norrie and surpassing Roger Federer for the most hardcourt Grand Slam wins. Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka maintained her stronghold by overcoming Canadian Leylah Fernandez.

However, the day wasn't without its setbacks for Americans, as Frances Tiafoe was ousted by German Jan-Lennard Struff, and Ben Shelton retired injured against Frenchman Adrian Mannarino. Additionally, Elena Rybakina knocked out Emma Raducanu, while Carlos Alcaraz showed his prowess against Luciano Darderi.

