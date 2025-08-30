Left Menu

Ben Shelton's Courageous Exit: Shocking U.S. Open Third-Round Drama

Ben Shelton had to cease playing his U.S. Open third-round match due to a shoulder injury after showing exceptional skill in winning the third set. Adrian Mannarino secured a rare win over a top-10 player as Shelton struggled with pain. Shelton was one of America's strong hopes in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 30-08-2025 09:38 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 09:38 IST
Ben Shelton

In a stunning turn of events at the U.S. Open, Ben Shelton was forced to withdraw mid-match due to a debilitating shoulder injury in his third-round encounter against Adrian Mannarino. Shelton, who had just spectacularly claimed the third set, experienced pain that led to his retirement from the game.

Shelton, seeded No. 6, who never before retired in his 178 career matches, attempted to continue despite the pain. However, in the fourth set against Mannarino, the discomfort became unbearable, prompting him to call it quits. His injury came at a critical moment, impacting both his mental and physical gameplay.

Mannarino, who ultimately advanced with his first victory over a top-10 player in a Grand Slam, acknowledged that Shelton's favorite position in the match might have altered the outcome. With only two American men remaining from the initial 23, Shelton's exit was a significant loss for U.S. tennis hopes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

