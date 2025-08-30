Left Menu

Epic Battles and Upsets Define Day 6 at U.S. Open

The sixth day of the U.S. Open saw thrilling matches and unexpected results. Taylor Fritz, Taylor Townsend, and Novak Djokovic made headlines with impressive victories, while Ben Shelton retired injured. Aryna Sabalenka continued her title defense, and several high-profile players, including Frances Tiafoe and Emma Raducanu, were eliminated.

The sixth day of the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows delivered excitement and surprises on the court. Taylor Fritz, the American fourth seed, overcame a challenging match against Switzerland's Jerome Kym, advancing to the next round.

In an unexpected twist, American Taylor Townsend caused a major upset by defeating Russia's fifth seed Mirra Andreeva, securing her spot in the last 16 for the second time. Meanwhile, Serbian Novak Djokovic continued his relentless pursuit of a 25th Grand Slam title with a hard-fought victory over Briton Cameron Norrie.

Aryna Sabalenka made strides in defending her title by defeating Leylah Fernandez, while injuries and upsets marked the day, with Ben Shelton's early retirement and Frances Tiafoe's exit. Elena Rybakina and Jessica Pegula also emerged victorious to further intensify the competition as the tournament progresses.

