Hefty Fines and Heated Exchanges: Drama Unfolds in Delhi Premier League

In a high-stakes Delhi Premier League clash, five cricketers, among them noted Indian player Nitish Rana, incurred fines ranging from 30% to 100% of their match fees for breaching the sport's code of conduct. The intense match saw West Delhi Lions trounce South Delhi Superstarz in a thrilling encounter marred by contentious behavior.

Nitish Rana's explosive century propelled West Delhi Lions into Qualifier 2, showcasing stunning performance in the face of on-field rivalries. Krish Yadav drew the maximum penalty, losing his entire match fee for using audible obscenities, while other players faced charges of unsportsmanlike conduct.

The match was momentarily halted after Yadav's dismissal intensified tensions, culminating in heated exchanges among players, notably between Digvesh Rathi and Nitish Rana. These altercations underline the fierce competition as teams vie for a spot in the final showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)